Cute Pets: Hugo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — The 2020 Covid-19 Disaster Recovery Fund, administered by the Manhattan Community Foundation, has been helping with relief and recovery efforts in the Riley County area since early in the pandemic. More than $200 thousand dollars has been raised with a little more than $167,000 of that providing grants to local organizations assisting Riley County residents with the most basic human needs. To date, the fund has helped more than 200 families remain in their homes and provided PPE for over 30 non-profits.

Vern Henricks, president and CEO of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to give an update on the fund and other measures underway to help support communities in Riley County during this difficult time.

