TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The organizers of the popular "Roar and Pour Wine Fest" said they are hoping to meet their fundraising goal after moving the event online.

The annual wine festival is one of the most popular fundraisers for the Topeka Zoo. The Topeka Zoo initially canceled the event due to concerns around coronavirus, but then decided to move the event online after moving other fundraisers later in the summer.