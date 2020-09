TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - An Ellsworth man has been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for convictions on four child sex-crime related charges, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Friday, Sept. 4.

Karl Van Nice, 59, was sentenced on Sept. 3 for two counts of rape, one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of aggravated sexual battery.