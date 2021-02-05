Cute Pets: Kitten

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Meet this week’s Cute Pet: Kitten! This sweet kitten belongs to Phillip of Meriden. We don’t know her name, but Phillip says they rescued the little cat from their boxcar after hearing her cries.

