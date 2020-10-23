TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) —Meet this week’s Cute Pet: Lily! Lily is 6-years-old and belongs to Sandy and Leonard of Emporia. She loves walks, greeting everyone she sees and chasing squirrels.
We want to feature your pet! Just upload a photo and some information, and watch FOX 43 AM Live Friday mornings at 7.
Cute Pets: Lily
TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) —Meet this week’s Cute Pet: Lily! Lily is 6-years-old and belongs to Sandy and Leonard of Emporia. She loves walks, greeting everyone she sees and chasing squirrels.