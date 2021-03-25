TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Meet this week’s Cute Pet: Maggie! Maggie belongs to Sharon of Delia. Maggie is an 8-year-old chihuahua who loves getting on the table to get a good look out the window.
We want to feature your pet! Just upload a photo and some information, and watch FOX 43 AM Live Friday mornings at 7.
Cute Pets: Maggie
TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Meet this week’s Cute Pet: Maggie! Maggie belongs to Sharon of Delia. Maggie is an 8-year-old chihuahua who loves getting on the table to get a good look out the window.