Cute Pets: Marigold

TOPEKA (KSNT) - The Topeka Zoo is encouraging people to attend its next "Steins and Vines" fundraiser Friday night. This comes after disappointing attendance for the first two events in June.

The "Steins and Vines" series replaced much bigger fundraisers like "Roar and Pour" and "Brew at the Zoo" this year due to the pandemic. Each beer and wine walk is limited to 600 people.