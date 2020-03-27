Cute Pets: Milton

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Through needlepoint, felt projects and crafts, Anna Walker Designs is holding "Internet Create Dates" Monday though Friday at 10 a.m. to help people find some relief during stay-at-home orders.

Anna Walker started her site to share DIY projects and crafts for people to get creative with, what she didn't realize was it would come in handy during a quarantine.