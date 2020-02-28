Cute Pets: Olive

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- For many people, using wet wipes is a fast and easy way to get clean; however, the Topeka Water Pollution Center said it is also a fast and easy way to spend thousands of dollars fixing the blockage they can create.

In Utah, the issue has become large enough for legislators to ask for a state wide education campaign, and one Utah pump station was charged $10,000 for the fix. The Topeka Water Pollution Center said they are seeing the same problem.