Cute Pets: Otis

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — October 4-10 is National 4-H Week — a time when millions of youth, families and volunteers come together to celebrate the development opportunities provided by 4-H. Derek Stahel is a high school senior who started in 4-H as a young child. This year, Derek was named 4-H King at the Shawnee County 4-H Fair.

FOX 43 AM Live has been highlighting a few local 4-H members this week including Derek, who talked to FOX 43's Erin La Row about being named king and how his 4-H journey has helped him in his own personal growth.

Visit Shawnee County's 4-H website to learn more.