Cute Pets: Phoebe

FOX 43 News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Meet this week’s Cute Pet: Phoebe. Phoebe is an 8-year-old Pomeranian belonging to Tammy of Manhattan. Tammy says Phoebe is her shadow — everywhere Tammy goes, Phoebe goes.

We want to feature your pet! Just upload a photo and some information, and watch FOX 43 AM Live Friday mornings at 7.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories