Cute Pets: Phoebe

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - With spring well on its way and summer not far behind, grass and prairie fires are becoming a common sight on the horizon. Have ever wondered why these fires occur? Here's a brief explanation of the origin of prairie fires and why farmers and ranchers burn the grass.

Native Americans routinely burned the prairie to entice bison, who were attracted to the fresh grass sprouting up from scorched hills and Mother Nature also burns the prairies through lightning strikes and wildfires. As a result, a lush but delicate ecosystem of grass emerges, becoming dependent on fire to sustain a treeless ecosystem.