Cute Pets: Pooky

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Housing and Credit Counseling Inc. of Topeka is helping Kansans through the pandemic by providing free financial counseling and emergency budget strategy.

Marilyn Stanley, HCCI executive director, says this period of time is history in the making. Stanley says HCCI serves all of Kansas and she encourages people to reach out by calling (800) 383-0217 or at HCCI-KS.org if they're facing financial concerns.

Counseling is available in English and Spanish.