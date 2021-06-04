Cute Pets: Reagan

FOX 43 News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Meet this week’s Cute Pet: Reagan! Reagan belongs to Karen of Topeka. He’s a therapy dog and this picture is from when he celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by visiting patients at Stormont Vail’s Cancer Center.

We want to feature your pet! Just upload a photo and some information, and watch FOX 43 AM Live Friday mornings at 7.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories