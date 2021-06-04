TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Meet this week’s Cute Pet: Reagan! Reagan belongs to Karen of Topeka. He’s a therapy dog and this picture is from when he celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by visiting patients at Stormont Vail’s Cancer Center.
We want to feature your pet! Just upload a photo and some information, and watch FOX 43 AM Live Friday mornings at 7.
Cute Pets: Reagan
