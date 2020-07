TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Stormont Vail Events Center has reopened to the public. Allie Geist, director of marketing at Stormont Vail Events Center, talked to FOX 43's Erin La Row about their "Together Again" reopening plan and their focus on safety for patrons as events begin.

The first events are set to kick off on July 18. Those include:• Ladies Day Out on July 18• Gun Show on July 18-19• Shawnee County Fair and Horse Show July 18-25 (open to participants and families only)

SVEC provided FOX 43 its reopening plan. It includes:

SOCIAL DISTANCING• Signage will be posted throughout the venue reminding patrons to socially distance by 6 feet and observe best hygiene practices• Events will have predetermined attendance and participation limits, as well as limited area capacities• All cue areas will be marked on the ground for patrons to stand 6 feet apart while in line

CLEANING AND SANITIZATION• SVEC internal Operations Department will conduct regular cleaning to supplement routine cleaning• SVEC Operations Dept, and additional hired sanitation crews when necessary, will conduct full cleanings between every event.• Hand sanitizer stations and hand pumps will be available throughout venue, especially in high-touch areas