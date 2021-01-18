TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Meet this week’s Cute Pet: Syrup! Syrup belongs to Kristen of Topeka. Kristen says Syrup is an affectionate cat who loves attention. One of her favorite things to do is climb in a box and take a nap.
Cute Pets: Syrup
