TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Meet this week’s Cute Pets: yorkipoo puppies belonging to Denise of Hiawatha. Denise says the puppy pair was adopted after Christmas and her family is absolutely in love with them.
We want to feature your pet! Just upload a photo and some information, and watch FOX 43 AM Live Friday mornings at 7.
Cute Pets: yorkipoo puppies
TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Meet this week’s Cute Pets: yorkipoo puppies belonging to Denise of Hiawatha. Denise says the puppy pair was adopted after Christmas and her family is absolutely in love with them.