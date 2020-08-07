Delicious cucumber peach salad packs a nutritional punch

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Just in time for the weekend, a cucumber peach salad that blends a little sweet with a little sour and a little salty in one delicious dish. Amber Groeling, clinical dietitian with Stormont Vail Health, says cucumbers and peaches are in season and they provide a number of health benefits. She’s sharing a recipe she enjoys making. Enjoy!
Cucumber Peach Salad
Ingredients:
1 cucumber, peeled and cut into wedges
2 yellow peaches, sliced into wedges
¼ C. diced red onion
1 lemon – zest and half of juice
2 Tbsp. rice vinegar
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
4 Tbsp. chopped mint leaves
4 oz. mild feta, crumbled
Directions:
In a large bowl, add the cucumbers, peaches and onion. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon zest, lemon juice, vinegar, salt, pepper and herbs. Pour over the cucumber mixture, toss to coat. Sprinkle with feta. Serve chilled or at room temperature. Goes great with grilled chicken or fish.
Recipe adapted from Bon Appetit.
