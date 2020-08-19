Denim to Diamonds goes virtual to raise money for Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — The annual Denim to Diamonds gala is going virtual this year to raise money for Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House. Leslie Arnold, board president, and Jeanne Slusher, board treasurer, talked to FOX 43’s Becky Taylor about the virtual gala taking place on Saturday, Aug. 22. It’ll be live-streamed via Facebook and Zoom from 6-7:30 p.m.

This year’s gala theme is “4 Quarters 4 RMHC,” which is designed to spark a friendly fundraising competition between alumni and fans of our Kansas college teams. There are two Dine to Donate events also happening on Saturday to help raise funds for RMHC: dine-in or carry-out at Los Mandiles Rojos or carry-out at LaRocca’s Pizza. The virtual silent auction is already underway at rmhcbid.com featuring close to 600 items.

These are just a few of the 600 auction items:

Radio Flyer Gift Wagon

Tailgate Party at Home

Morganite Three-Stone Ring

Lake Perry Pontoon Boat Rental Gift Certificate

Super Bowl Champs – Chiefs Wine Basket

Chiefs, KU & K-State Handmade Welcome Signs (Royals sign available, too, just not pictured)

Baby Boy Shower Gift Basket, featuring hand-crocheted items (we have many baskets like this)

The gala typically raises 25 percent of Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House’s annual operating budget. Proceeds support family stays at the Ronald McDonald House, keeping them close to their hospitalized children. Last year, 143 families spent 2,621 nights at the House, most at little to no personal cost thanks to the generosity of the community.

2020 Denim to Diamonds virtual silent auction

2020 Denim to Diamonds virtual silent auction

2020 Denim to Diamonds virtual silent auction