TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- Germs are lurking everywhere. They're in the air, and on things like our cell phones.

You may be wondering, how dangerous can these germs be, and can they get you sick? We worked with scientists at Stormont Vail and Washburn University to test everyday products, to see if the germs hiding on the products are concerning. Two women, who live two different lifestyles, brought their everyday items in to find out what's really on them.