Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Links
Local News
Kansas
National
International
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Someone You Should Know
Cute Kid
Jefferson Awards
Our News Team
Top Stories
Most storms through the weekend will be overnight into early morning
Top Stories
T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter offering $25 adoptions this weekend
Josh Turner serenades TPAC audience
Storms left thousands without power in Manhattan
GALLERY: Storms sweep across Northeast Kansas
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Top Stories
A’s hold off Houston 7-6 in a home run derby with 10 homers
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Harper’s homers, Indians go deep, Cueto warms
Ramírez, Santana power Indians to 7 HRs in 19-5 rout vs NYY
Harper hits grand slam in 9th, Phillies rally past Cubs 7-5
Eagles lose another backup QB, beat Jags 24-10 in preseason
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Your Wellness Network
Buy Local
NOTO
Adopt-A-Pet
Clear The Shelters
Watch
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Hyfn Local Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Page 2
Page 2 Advice
Page 2 Comics
Page 2 Fiction
Page 2 Food
Page 2 Book Reviews
Page 2 Movie Reviews
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Cook with Family Pet Hospital encourages shelter adoptions during Clear the Shelters 2019
FOX 43 News
by:
Erin La Row
Posted:
Aug 15, 2019 / 07:55 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 15, 2019 / 07:55 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Comedians injured in car crash on way to Atlanta performance
Harper hits grand slam in 9th, Phillies rally past Cubs 7-5
GALLERY: Storms sweep across Northeast Kansas
Teen goes to college after recovering from a sledding accident
Topeka man freed after serving time for 2006 apartment fire