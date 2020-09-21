Breakaway Deep TMS & Psychiatry is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — September is National Suicide Prevention Month and a reminder to the importance of having open conversations with friends and loved ones. Dr. David Wichman with Breakaway Deep TMS & Psychiatry sat down with FOX 43 Erin La Row to talk about preventing suicide and what you should ask someone who may be struggling and in need of help.
Dr. Wichman offers hope, ways to help during Suicide Prevention Month
