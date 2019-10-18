Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Links
Local News
Kansas
National
International
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Someone You Should Know
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Veterans Voices
Cute Kid
Jefferson Awards
Our News Team
Top Stories
Man dead after shooting in southeast Wichita
Drive-Thru Movie Review – Zombieland Double Tap
WATCH LIVE: World’s 1st all-female spacewalking team makes history
Strong wind today and scattered showers tonight before a pleasant weekend
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
The Big Game
Top Stories
Sabathia dislocated shoulder, big league career over
Top Stories
NFL owners agree to invest in Hall of Fame project
Justin Thomas takes 2-stroke after 2 rounds at CJ Cup
Sabathia, Yanks come apart as Astros push them to brink
Astros power past Yanks for 3-1 ALCS lead, Verlander up next
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Your Wellness Network
Buy Local
NOTO
Adopt-A-Pet
Clear The Shelters
Pet Lost and Found
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
Top Stories
Emporia gearing up for second annual Dia de los Muertos celebration
Top Stories
New fire station in Leonardville to open Oct. 24
Top Stories
Chicks With Hits draw standing room crowd at Prairie Band Casino
Junior Achievement’s Bowl – A – Thon raises money for local kids
Brewster Place residents enjoy Halloween parade
ESU’s Teachers College receives top award for education leadership, $2 million in grants
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Page 2
Page 2 Advice
Page 2 Comics
Page 2 Fiction
Page 2 Food
Page 2 Book Reviews
Page 2 Movie Reviews
Search
Search
Search
Emporia gearing up for second annual Dia de los Muertos celebration
FOX 43 News
by:
Erin La Row
Posted:
Oct 18, 2019 / 10:05 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 18, 2019 / 10:05 AM CDT
Trending Stories
This weekend is packed full of things to do in northeast Kansas
Dept. of Corrections: Kansas prisons are overcrowded, have salary issues
Emporia gearing up for second annual Dia de los Muertos celebration
November election to decide if students, military count as residents in Riley, Douglas Co.
City of Topeka works to remove condemned homes