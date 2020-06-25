The Kansas Volunteer Commission is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — The Kansas Volunteer Commission’s mission is to empower Kansans to meet community needs through service. Jessica Noble, Kansas Volunteer Commission, says the commission does this through four main pillars of work: AmeriCorps, Mentor Kansas, volunteer engagement and civic engagement.
Noble says mini-grant opportunities are available for 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance projects that engage volunteers in tribute projects. Eligible organizations can request up to $500. Programs must operate in Kansas. Additional guidelines and applications are available at Kanserve.org. Applications are due by July 31, 2020.
Empowering volunteers, improving communities at the heart of Kansas Volunteer Commission
