Empowering volunteers, improving communities at the heart of Kansas Volunteer Commission

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - People who attended the former Lafayette Elementary School are organizing a neighborhood clean up in East Topeka. Lafayette Elementary School closed in the mid 1990's and Scott Dual Language Magnet Elementary School now sits in its place.

The Lafayette Elementary School alumni Facebook group has more than 500 members, but organizers said they are not sure how many will turn up for the clean up event. Lafayette alum Carisa Wells said she wants to help a neighborhood that was very special to her growing up.