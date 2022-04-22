Topeka, KS (KTMJ) — Enjoy an afternoon of space and science fun at the 2022 Ad Astra Kansas Space Celebration on Saturday, April 23, at the Stoffer Science Hall at Washburn University. The free event features activities for all ages and runs from 1-4 p.m., rain or shine.





FOX 43 meteorologist Ryan Matoush will be there with the KSNT Stormtracker to answer questions about the weather. Other highlights include presentations, “The Dino Killer” and “From Kansas to Mars,” space ice cream, cosmic crafts and demonstrations.