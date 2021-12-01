Enjoy festive horse-drawn carriage ride through downtown Lawrence to support local children’s shelter

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Enjoy the twinkling lights of Downtown Lawrence along with the jingling of sleigh bells when you take an old-fashioned horse-drawn carriage ride — all to benefit local charities.

“Pulling for a Change” was crafted by Emily Willis Stewart, McGrew Real Estate REALTOR. This year, the event will provide support to O’Connell Children’s Shelter, which provides housing and other services to children in need.



The carriage rides fall on four dates starting November 29 and ending December 14.

The route begins on the north side of the Eldridge Hotel and ventures down Massachusetts and Vermont streets.

There’s a suggested donation of $10 per person or $40 for a group of four or more.

There’s also a VIP experience for $25 per person so you don’t have to wait in line as long.

In addition to the donations, 10 percent of food bills from the Eldridge House Grille on carriage ride nights will benefit the shelter.



Ride dates:

Monday, Nov. 29, 4-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30, 4-8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12, noon-5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 13, 4-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14, 4-8 p.m.