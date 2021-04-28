Enjoy sights, sounds of northeast Kansas during the Big Kansas Road Trip May 6-9

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — It may be time to hit the road and explore the northeast corner of the state during the Big Kansas Road Trip featuring Brown, Doniphan and Nemaha counties.

Happening May 6-9, folks are encouraged to visit the featured counties for a fun tour, at their own pace, exploring rural culture.

A guide is available to help you decide where you’ll go and what you’ll see. Participating stops along the way will have a BKRT sign.



Some highlights of this year’s BKRT, include walking around the Davis Memorial in Hiawatha and viewing four states from the White Cloud lookout.

Travelers can add a shoe to the shoe tree near Wetmore or relax with a piece of pie in Doniphan County.

The guide includes a BKRT Explorer Bingo card that can be completed and returned to the Kansas Sampler Foundation to be included in a drawing for a prize.





Marci Penner, director of the Kansas Sampler Foundation, said it’s as simple as jumping in your car, selecting activities you want to experience and enjoying the journey.





The BKRT came about after the 28th and final Kansas Sampler Festival in 2018. Organizers were trying to find a new way to help people see, hear, taste and buy in Kansas.

In 2018, the event featured Barber, Comanche and Kiowa counties.

Road trippers in 2019 explored Cheyenne, Sherman and Wallace counties. The third annual BKRT was set for May of 2020, but was postponed until this year because of the pandemic.