Excitement building as cast brings SpongeBob, friends to life on Topeka High School stage

TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — SpongeBob SquarePants and friends are coming to life at Topeka High School October 8-9.

The cast has been busy bringing the characters to life in their own unique way.

Topeka High is the first high school theater department in Kansas to perform this show.

SpongeBob, played by Lilly Krohe, and Patrick, played by Alexis Brantley, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to talk about what it’s been like to bring these popular characters to life.



Tickets for SpongeBob the Musical are $8. It’s taking place at Topeka High School’s Hoehner Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on both October 9 and 10. Masks are required.