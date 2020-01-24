Exclusive coverage of Chiefs Super Bowl week only on FOX 43 KTMJ

It’s Super Bowl week and there’s only one station you need to know – FOX 43 KTMJ, Home of Super Bowl LIV! We’re working with our Kansas City sister station FOX 4 to provide the most exclusive Chiefs coverage you’ll find anywhere. Tune in live – or set your DVR’s – it’s coverage you won’t want to miss! Go Chiefs!
Friday, January 24:
- Red Friday – 9A-10A LIVE
- KC End Zone – 930P NEW
Red Week – Monday – Friday Super Bowl Week (January 27-31)
The team will be producing 3 specials a day starting on Monday!
- Red Monday – Friday AM Edition – 9-10A LIVE
- Red Monday – Friday PM Edition – 9:30-10P NEW
- Red Monday – Friday Late Night – 11-1130P LIVE
Saturday, February 1
- KC End Zone – 8:30-9A LIVE
- KC Big Game Prep – 4-5P LIVE
Sunday, February 2
- KC Kickoff – 8-10A – the ultimate pre-game show. LIVE from Kansas City and Miami
- F0X 43 News – LIVE after the Super Bowl/Masked Singer premiere