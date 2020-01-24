Closings and Delays
Exclusive coverage of Chiefs Super Bowl week only on FOX 43 KTMJ

An official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game that was made at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

It’s Super Bowl week and there’s only one station you need to know – FOX 43 KTMJ, Home of Super Bowl LIV! We’re working with our Kansas City sister station FOX 4 to provide the most exclusive Chiefs coverage you’ll find anywhere. Tune in live – or set your DVR’s – it’s coverage you won’t want to miss! Go Chiefs!

Friday, January 24:

  • Red Friday – 9A-10A LIVE
  • KC End Zone – 930P NEW

Red Week Monday – Friday Super Bowl Week (January 27-31)

The team will be producing 3 specials a day starting on Monday!

  • Red Monday – Friday AM Edition – 9-10A LIVE
  • Red Monday – Friday PM Edition – 9:30-10P NEW
  • Red Monday – Friday Late Night – 11-1130P LIVE

Saturday, February 1

  • KC End Zone – 8:30-9A LIVE
  • KC Big Game Prep – 4-5P LIVE

Sunday, February 2

  • KC Kickoff – 8-10A – the ultimate pre-game show. LIVE from Kansas City and Miami
  • F0X 43 News – LIVE after the Super Bowl/Masked Singer premiere

