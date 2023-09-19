TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE) – Griffin Mott with GreatPLAY- GreatLIFE Topeka joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak about the amenities and family-fun they offer at its multiple facilities in the Topeka area.

Families can bounce on trampolines, play laser tag, swim, play golf and much more at GreatPLAY. They are open Monday through Friday from 4-8 p.m. for any and all kiddos getting out of school and wanting some fun. On Saturday, they are open from 9-8 p.m. and on Sunday from 12-6 p.m.

If you’re interested in heading there to check it out for yourself, it’s located at 1936 NW Tyler St. in Topeka.

Listen to Griffin Mott explain all the activities they have to offer in detail in the interview above.

If you’re interested in signing up for a membership, you can click here to do so!