Family Service & Guidance Center offers “Screen Time, Social Media and Your Kids” online workshop

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — FOX 43 anchor Erin La Row talked with Dr. Abby Callis from Family Service & Guidance Center about their upcoming “Real World Parenting Series” workshop called “Screen Time, Social Media and Your Kids.”

The workshop, on Tuesday, May 19, is free to parents and caregivers. It’ll start at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. To get the link, simply register at fsgcscreentime.eventbrite.com.

The workshop will cover:

• The positives and negatives of social media

• Tips for talking with your kids about social media and the internet

• How to create a plan for safe, healthy use of social media and electronic devices