Family Service & Guidance Center’s upcoming workshop sorts fact from fiction with ADHD

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Family Service & Guidance Center‘s upcoming workshop in its Real-World Parenting Series will help provide helpful strategies for families to better manage their child’s ADHD. The workshop titled, “Helping Your Child Manage Their ADHD,” will help you understand what is and isn’t ADHD, as well as provide skills and tips for managing behavior. The workshop is Thursday, Sept. 17 from 6:30-7 p.m. via Zoom. It’s free, but participants are asked to preregister at: fsgcADHD20.eventbrite.com. A link will be emailed to you after registering.

Pam Evans, marketing director for FSGC, talked to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about the workshop and says it’ll be especially helpful as kids are getting back into the swing of school.

“Even if they don’t have ADHD, I think focus and attention is really difficult if kids are online a lot,” Evans said.