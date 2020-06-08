Family Service & Guidance Center’s workshop helps families get ready for kindergarten

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Family Service & Guidance Center is helping families make sure they’re soon-to-be kindergarteners are ready for school with Beyond the ABCs: Getting Ready for Kindergarten.

This 30-minute session is the next installment in their Real-World Parenting Workshop Series. The workshop will take place via Zoom on Thursday, June 11 starting at 6:30 p.m. Pam Evans, director, marketing & development with Family Service & Guidance Center, says the workshop is free to parents and caregivers, but they ask participants to preregister at FSGCready.eventbrite.com.

The workshop will help parents:
• Develop a better understanding that each child learns and develops at their own pace.
• Know about the critical role of play in early learning.
• Gain a better sense of how to teach their own children a range of skills at home that they need to learn.
need to learn.

Visit Family Service & Guidance Center for more information about the services they provide.

