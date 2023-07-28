(Stacker) – Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Kansas from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb. Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Rebecca Staab

– Born: Hays, Kansas, USA (7/27/1961)

– Known for:

— Barb Lin in “Love Hard” (2021)

— Cindy Rieger in “Breakthrough” (2019)

— Bethany in “The Miracle Season” (2018)

Sarah Lancaster

– Born: Overland Park, Kansas, USA (2/12/1980)

– Known for:

— Ellie Bartowski in “Chuck” (2007-2012)

— Lisa Palmer in “The Judge” (2014)

— Madison Kellner in “Everwood” (2003-2006)

Annette Bening

– Born: Topeka, Kansas, USA (5/29/1958)

– Known for:

— Carolyn Burnham in “American Beauty” (1999)

— Dorothea Fields in “20th Century Women” (2016)

— Nic in “The Kids Are All Right” (2010)

Kirstie Alley

– Born: Wichita, Kansas, USA (1/12/1951)

– Known for:

— Saavik in “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” (1982)

— Gladys Leeman in “Drop Dead Gorgeous” (1999)

— Mollie in “Look Who’s Talking” (1989)

Cassandra Peterson

– Born: Manhattan, Kansas, USA (9/17/1951)

– Known for:

— Elvira in “Elvira: Mistress of the Dark” (1988)

— Elvira / Alter Ego in “Elvira’s Movie Macabre” (1981-1986)

— Biker Mama in “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” (1985)

Emily Wickersham

– Born: Kansas, USA (4/26/1984)

– Known for:

— Molly in “Gone” (2012)

— Nicole in “I Am Number Four” (2011)

— Miami Blonde in “Remember Me” (2010)

Kari Wahlgren

– Born: Hoisington, Kansas, USA (7/13/1977)

– Known for:

— Tigress in “Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness” (2011-2016)

— Jessica in “Rick and Morty” (2013-2021)

— Zatanna in “DC Super Hero Girls” (2019-2021)

Dee Wallace

– Born: Kansas City, Kansas, USA (12/14/1948)

– Known for:

— Mary in “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982)

— Donna Trenton in “Cujo” (1983)

— Karen White in “The Howling” (1981)

Janelle Monáe

– Born: Kansas City, Kansas, USA (12/1/1985)

– Known for:

— Mary Jackson in “Hidden Figures” (2016)

— Teresa in “Moonlight” (2016)

— Dr. Monae in “Rio 2” (2014)

Lois Smith

– Born: Topeka, Kansas, USA (11/3/1930)

– Known for:

— Dr. Iris Hineman in “Minority Report” (2002)

— Sister Sarah Joan in “Lady Bird” (2017)

— Meg Greene in “Twister” (1996)

Amara Zaragoza

– Born: Wichita, Kansas, USA (12/5/1980)

– Known for:

— Poppy Lifton in “Gossip Girl” (2008-2012)

— Natalie Kimpton in “Dirty Sexy Money” (2007-2009)

— Joan in “Strange Angel” (2018-2019)

Jayne Houdyshell

– Born: Topeka, Kansas, USA (9/25/1953)

– Known for:

— Landlady in “The Bounty Hunter” (2010)

— Hannah in “Little Women” (2019)

— Mrs. Lubin in “Garden State” (2004)

Bridget Everett

– Born: Manhattan, Kansas, USA (4/21/1972)

– Known for:

— Barb in “Patti Cake$” (2017)

— Al in “Little Evil” (2017)

— Drunk Party Girl in “Sex and the City” (2008)

Shirley Knight

– Born: Goessel, Kansas, USA (7/5/1936)

– Died: 4/22/2020

– Known for:

— Beverly in “As Good as It Gets” (1997)

— Mom in “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” (2009)

— Bea in “Grandma’s Boy” (2006)

Patrice Wymore

– Born: Miltonvale, Kansas, USA (12/17/1926)

– Died: 3/22/2014

– Known for:

— Adele Ekstrom in “Ocean’s 11” (1960)

— Poison’ Ivy Williams in “She’s Working Her Way Through College” (1952)

— Johanna Carter in “Rocky Mountain” (1950)

Barbara Babcock

– Born: Fort Riley, Kansas, USA (2/27/1937)

– Known for:

— Nora Christie in “Far and Away” (1992)

— Barbara Corvin in “Space Cowboys” (2000)

— Dorothy Jennings in “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” (1993-1998)

Lucinda Dickey

– Born: Hutchinson, Kansas, USA (8/14/1960)

– Known for:

— Kelly / Special K in “Breakin'” (1984)

— Girl Greaser in “Grease 2” (1982)

— Kelly in “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo” (1984)

Vivian Vance

– Born: Cherryvale, Kansas, USA (7/26/1909)

– Died: 8/17/1979

– Known for:

— Ethel Mertz in “I Love Lucy” (1951-1957)

— Hester Goodbody in “The Great Race” (1965)

— Vivian Bagley / Vivian Bunson in “The Lucy Show” (1962-1968)

Aneta Corsaut

– Born: Hutchinson, Kansas, USA (11/3/1933)

– Died: 11/6/1995

– Known for:

— Jane Martin in “The Blob” (1958)

— Helen Crump in “The Andy Griffith Show” (1963-1968)

— Irma Howell in “The Gertrude Berg Show” (1961-1962)

Shanna Reed

– Born: Kansas City, Kansas, USA (10/30/1956)

– Known for:

— Adrienne Cassidy in “The Colbys” (1986-1987)

— Suzanne in “Cheers” (1988-1990)

— Dr. Lindsay Roland in “The Night Caller” (1998)

Marj Dusay

– Born: Hays, Kansas, USA (2/20/1936)

– Died: 1/28/2020

– Known for:

— Vanessa Bennett / Vanessa Bennett Cortlandt in “All My Children” (1998-2002)

— Alexandra Spaulding / Alex Spaulding / Radio Show Organist in “Guiding Light” (1987-2009)

— Kara in “Star Trek: The Original Series” (1968)

Hattie McDaniel

– Born: Wichita, Kansas, USA (6/10/1893)

– Died: 10/26/1952

– Known for:

— Mammy – House Servant in “Gone with the Wind” (1939)

— Violet in “The Great Lie” (1941)

— Queenie in “Show Boat” (1936)

Louise Brooks

– Born: Cherryvale, Kansas, USA (11/14/1906)

– Died: 8/8/1985

– Known for:

— Lulu in “Pandora’s Box” (1929)

— Thymian in “Diary of a Lost Girl” (1929)

— Clara in “The Show-Off” (1926)

Kristin Richardson

– Born: Shawnee Mission, Kansas, USA (8/4/1970)

– Known for:

— Stewardess in “Jarhead” (2005)

— Samantha in “Rock Star” (2001)

— Jessica Preston in “Shut Up and Kiss Me!” (2004)

Zasu Pitts

– Born: Parsons, Kansas, USA (1/3/1894)

– Died: 6/7/1963

– Known for:

— Gertie – Switchboard Operator in “It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World” (1963)

— Trina in “Greed” (1924)

— Prunella Judson in “Ruggles of Red Gap” (1935)

Terri Treas

– Born: Kansas City, Kansas, USA (7/19/1957)

– Known for:

— Fan Dancer in “All That Jazz” (1979)

— Camisarde in “Deathstalker and the Warriors from Hell” (1988)

— Girl in Bed in “The Fabulous Baker Boys” (1989)

Terryn Westbrook

– Born: Wichita, Kansas, USA (10/8/1975)

– Known for:

— Chelsi in “Inland Empire” (2006)

— Natasha Morton / Ashley in “This Is Us” (2016-2021)

— Margaret Brigham in “You” (2021)