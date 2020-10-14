Financial Insights: Are annuities right for me?

FOX 43 News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lord’s Financial Planning is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — Is an annuity the right investment tool to help you have a steady income stream during retirement? Jim Lord with Lord’s Financial Planning breaks down the types of annuities and how they work in this week’s Financial Insights with Lord’s Financial Planning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories