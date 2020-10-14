Financial Insights: Are annuities right for me?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Giving Tree, a new thrift store in Topeka, is looking for people to donate old Christmas trees, ornaments and decorations. The non-profit plans to sell pre-decorated Christmas trees to buy gifts for kids in need.

The Giving Tree is located at 3343 SW Topeka Boulevard and opened on September 1. Executive Director Lyndsey Adams said they plan to donate all profits each quarter to a different charity.