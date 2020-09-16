Financial Insights: Becoming incapacitated

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVO) -- As cities and towns across the country decide whether they will hold trick-or-treating events amid the coronavirus pandemic, an Ohio man has come up with a "touch-free" alternative to handing out Halloween candy this year.

Andrew Beattie constructed a 6-inch candy chute and attached it to his porch rail, an orange-and-black striped cardboard tube through which he can drop candy from the top of his stairs. It would then land safely in the bucket or bag of visiting trick-or-treaters.