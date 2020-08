TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka City Council is holding a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss policing; however, one council woman said one policy suggestion is already off the table. "Defunding the Police" is an idea that has picked up steam across the country over recent months.

The idea involves talking funding away from police departments. This funding would then be used to create other departments that would respond to certain types of 9-1-1 calls, like those surrounding mental health and homelessness.