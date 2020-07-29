Lord’s Financial Planning is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — The pandemic has affected many aspects of our lives and for some, that could mean shaking up their retirement plans. Jim Lord, founder of Lord’s Financial Planning, says covid-19 has given the markets a “wake-up call.” Lord says now is a good time for everyone, regardless of how close they are to retiring, to take a hard look at their investments and exposure. He says it’s also important to determine your risk tolerance and make sure your portfolio matches up with your risk tolerance.
Financial Insights: Has covid-19 disrupted your retirement plans?
