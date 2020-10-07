Lord’s Financial Planning is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — In this week’s Financial Insights, Jim Lord with Lord’s Financial Planning talks about how the stock market tends to react during an election year and what that may mean for investors. Plus, he shares how the market may be a predictor of an election’s outcome.
Financial Insights: Investing during an election year
