TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a weekend of success at the Topeka Food Truck Festival, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka is getting excited for their first ever before-school program launch next week!

“We’re piloting a program with Ross Elementary first to see how it goes,” Jennifer LeClair with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka said.

Those services are only open to students in the Adams Club right now. All of the before-school care starts at 7 a.m. and students must be there no later than 8 a.m. to attend.

“That buys working parents an extra hour that they can drop kids off, know that they are safe and then start their day,” LeClair said.

Parents can easily sign their kids up through the parent portal now if they would like to get their student involved! Transportation from the Adams Club to Ross Elementary is covered by Topeka Public Schools, so parents can work efficiently knowing their kids are safely being taken to school. For parents who need to know, the Adams Club is located at 550 SE 27th St in Topeka.

For more information on employment opportunities with Boys and Girls clubs of Topeka, you can click here to find their application.