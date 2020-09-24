TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — The Flint Hills Discovery Center invites you to discover your story and explore the world of animation with its new traveling exhibit, Animationland. Stephen Bridenstine, curator of education, talked to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about the exhibit and gave a peek at what visitors will experience as they experiment, learn and tell their own story through animation.
Bridenstine says safety during the coronavirus pandemic is a priority and staff members work diligently to keep the exhibit as clean and safe as possible. You can find the Flint Hills Discovery Center’s latest hours and cleaning details here.
Flint Hills Discovery Center debuts ‘Animationland’ traveling exhibit
