Flint Hills Discovery Center welcomes back guests following pandemic closure

TOPEKA, Kan. (KTMJ) — The Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan reopened on Tuesday after being closed because of the pandemic. Susan Adams, FHDC director, spoke to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about safety measures in place for welcoming back visitors as well as the American Adventure exhibit that’s a must see.

The FHDC will be operating under limited hours until further notice to allow for additional cleaning and safety measures during this time. Hours of operation are: Tuesday-Saturday 10. a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday noon-5 p.m. They’ll be closed on Mondays for routine maintenance and additional cleaning.

The American Adventure exhibit opened earlier this year and lets visitors take on the life of an early 1600s colonist. Only 38 of the 104 colonists survived, but the choices visitors to the museum make will help determine their fate.

To plan your visit go to flinthillsdiscovery.org/reopen.