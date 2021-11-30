Sunflower Association of Realtors, Inc. is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.
TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — The holiday season is an important time for the 700 members of the Sunflower Association of Realtors as it’s a time to give back to the communities they serve. Abbey Wostal, 2022 Sunflower president-elect and broker with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wostal Realty, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to share what giving means to the association and give an update on the current local real estate market.
For president-elect of Sunflower Association of Realtors, the holiday season’s about giving back to community
