TOPEKA, KS (KTMJ) — Rhett Flood is hoping to help other young professionals forge a path to success in Topeka. Flood, executive director of Forge Young Talent, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to talk to FOX 43’s Erin La Row about the organization geared toward professionals ages 18 to 40. The group is part of The Greater Topeka Partnership and offers young professionals networking, philanthropic and social activities.