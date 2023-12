TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE) – The 10th Annual Washburn Tech Toy build is happening today!

Washburn students, employees, volunteers and community members come together to build 1,000 wooden toys for Toys for Tots. Those toys are then distributed to 15 different counties in northeast Kansas.

The event is happening from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Washburn Tech's Campus.