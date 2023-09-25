TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- The Topeka Model Railroaders joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak more about the 2nd Annual Trade Show and Swap Meet.

People can come to see all types of model trains and tracks and have the opportunity to meet with different vendors selling various items at the station! There will even be food trucks in attendance if people need something to snack on.

The event is coming up on Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at the Great Overland Station in North Topeka.

Ages 13 and up can get in for $7, and kids ages 6-12 get in for just $5. Kids less than the age of five get in for free!

The event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, you can click here to go to the event’s page.