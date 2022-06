MERIDEN (KTMJ) – The Meriden Antique Engine & Threshers Association is hosting its 3rd Annual Truck and Car Show Saturday, June 11. Merlyn Mahoney with MAETA stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Wednesday to give us the details.

Grounds open at 7:00 a.m. at 8275 K-4 Hwy in Meriden. People can enjoy the truck & car show, flea market, a ‘Chuckwagon’ breakfast and lunch, and more.

For more information, read the flyer below or click here.