TOPEKA (FOX 43 A LIVE) – This year, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation (SCP+R) is excited to announce the return of the 40th Annual Children’s Shopping Spree in Topeka.

Children are encouraged to come out and shop merchandise from more than 20 different local vendors to find their parents the perfect Christmas present to put under the tree this year.

Julia Richardson works with SCP+R and joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak about the event. She said that children will be able to find something their parents love, guaranteed.

Many of the vendors sell things like jewelry, candles, lotions, foods, stuffed animals and more. Richardson says that most of the items the vendors are selling are priced at $10 or less, making it easy on kids’ wallets! Children will also have a “shopping buddy” that will walk around with them to the different vendors and help them pick the right gift.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Garfield Community Center. For more information, watch the full interview above, or click here for more details.