HOLTON (KTMJ) – Stephani Collins with the Heart of Jackson Humane Society stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Thursday to introduce us to this week’s adoptable pet.

Jack is a Shar Pei/lab mix who is about a year and a half old. He came to the shelter as a stray about a month ago and still has his puppy energy. His adoption fee is $200 which includes shots and a microchip. The shelter recommends he live somewhere with a fenced yard.

For more information, click here.