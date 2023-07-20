LAWRENCE (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Sydney Martin with the Lawrence Humane Society joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to show off 5-year-old Sodapop!

He came into the shelter during the Fourth of July holiday as a stray. Martin says he is wonderful in play groups with other dogs, but can get overwhelmed sometimes as he’s missing a leg. However, the pup is highly motivated by food!

If you’re interested in meeting or adopting Sodapop, you can find him right here on the Lawrence Humane Society’s website.

The Humane Society is located at 1805 E 19th St, Lawrence, KS 66046, and is open every day from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. except on Wednesdays, when they close at 5 p.m.