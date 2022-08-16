TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Are you a high schooler interested in learning more about aviation? Members of the Aviation Explorer Squadron Post 8 stopped by FOX 43 AM Live to give us the inside scoop and tell us about an upcoming open house.

The Aviation Explorer Post 8 is hosting its annual open house this Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Billard Airport. Prospective scouts ages 14 (completed 8th grade) to 16 can learn about Explorer Post 8 and meet other scouts, advisors and instructors. Weather permitting, prospective scouts can even get free plane rides.

